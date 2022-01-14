Ukraine hit by cyberattack

By Sebastian Hughes
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
A cyberattack struck the Ukrainian government on Thursday, leaving a warning to “be afraid and expect the worst” on government websites, Reuters reported.
The attack hit the foreign ministry, the cabinet of ministers, the security and defense council and more, Reuters reported. It left some websites inaccessible Friday morning, prompting Ukraine to open an investigation into the matter.
TRENDING: Report: 2 more top Democrats wary of Biden's filibuster-killing agenda
“Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it,” a message displayed on the hacked government websites said, Reuters reported.
“All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future,” the message said, written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish.
Advertisement - story continues below
Though it is too early to determine who was behind the incident, Russia has been behind similar cyberattacks in the past, a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters.
“All subjects of cyber security were aware of such possible provocations by the Russian Federation,” a top Ukrainian security official said, according to Reuters. The government later said it had restored most of the affected sites and that no personal data had been stolen.
Russia has rejected calls to reverse its troop buildup along its border with Ukraine, with the U.S. warning Thursday that the chances of a Kremlin-led invasion were high, despite recent talks hoping to avoid one, Reuters reported.
“We were not expecting breakthroughs. This is not a negotiation at this point,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NPR on Thursday in the aftermath of the talks. “We’ll consult closely now in the days ahead with our partners and see where the Russians are.”
The U.S. also believes Russia has positioned operatives to launch a false-flag operation in Ukraine that would serve as a pretext to invade, a U.S. official said, according to CNN. These operatives, trained in urban warfare, would reportedly carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own forces.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Our intelligence community has developed information — which has now been downgraded — that Russia is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for an invasion,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a briefing Thursday.
“We saw this playbook in 2014. They are preparing this playbook again. And we will have — the administration will have further details on what we see as this potential laying of a pretext to share with the press over the course of the next 24 hours,” Sullivan said.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]