More voters across America believe that Donald Trump legitimately won the 2016 presidential election than believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election properly, according to a new poll.

And it reveals the deep divide in the country, as only 26% believe that both elections were correctly decided.

Just the News cited the polling from Scott Rasmussen to reveal 61% of voters believe Trump was the legitimate winner in 2016. But only 57% think Biden was the legitimate victor in 2020.

The poll noted 55% of respondents believe activists and politicians from both major parties would steal an election, "if they thought they could get away with it," the report said.

Regarding election reform, 50% said the priority should be to make cheating harder – an agenda openly pursued by GOP legislatures across the states in the wake of the suspect activities during the 2020 presidential race.

There, legacy and social media suppressed accurate reporting about the Biden family's international dealings, and a poll revealed that had those facts been more widely reported, Biden would not have won the election.

Further, a study showed that Mark Zuckerberg essentially "bought" the election for Biden by handing out $420 million to activists in elections offices across the country with instructions to recruit voters from Democrat areas.

The Democrats have tried, so far unsuccessfully, to have the federal government take over all elections nationwide and install rules that favor Democrats by eliminating voter ID requirements and such.

Did Biden actually win in 2020?

But the poll said only 38% want the focus on "making it easier to vote."

The polling said 24% actually believe Hillary Clinton won in 2016. Thirty-one percent believe Trump won in 2020.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters Jan. 3-4.

Just the News reported another poll, by the Associated Press-NORC Center, showed 56% of Americans now disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

Only 43% approved in this poll, but that figure has recently dropped to as low as 33% in other polling.

The poll of 1,161 U.S. adults was conducted Jan. 13-18 with a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

Only 28% want Biden to run again, including not even half of Democrats.

