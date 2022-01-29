Voting-machine company refuses to cooperate with Wisconsin election audit

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – A Nebraska-based voting machine company is refusing to cooperate with a forensic audit of the 2020 general election in Wisconsin.
Attorneys for Election Systems and Software (ES&S) signaled their intention not to comply with the Wisconsin audit in a letter in which they referred to the subpoena issued by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as a “quintessential fishing expedition casting their nets as wide as possible in the hopes that something which might actually be sought is caught within the net but amidst the thousands upon thousands of other documents and pages that have no relevancy to the matter.”
Advertisement - story continues below
In the letter, signed by attorneys Michael Cox, Daniel Fischer, and Michael Maistelman, the company claimed that it “is under no obligation to respond to any of the subpoenas.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]