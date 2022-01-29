Voting-machine company refuses to cooperate with Wisconsin election audit

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – A Nebraska-based voting machine company is refusing to cooperate with a forensic audit of the 2020 general election in Wisconsin.

Attorneys for Election Systems and Software (ES&S) signaled their intention not to comply with the Wisconsin audit in a letter in which they referred to the subpoena issued by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as a “quintessential fishing expedition casting their nets as wide as possible in the hopes that something which might actually be sought is caught within the net but amidst the thousands upon thousands of other documents and pages that have no relevancy to the matter.”

In the letter, signed by attorneys Michael Cox, Daniel Fischer, and Michael Maistelman, the company claimed that it “is under no obligation to respond to any of the subpoenas.”

