'Wait, what?' tops 2022 banished words list

Annual tradition includes phrases that are misused, overused, useless

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2022 at 11:37am
(UPI) – The phrases "Wait, what?" and "no worries" are now on a list of "banished" words for 2022 published by a Michigan university on Friday.

Following tradition, Lake Superior State University has listed ten words phrases it deemed misused, overused and useless for 2022.

"Wait, what?" topped that list, a decision that officials defended by stating that the two four-letter words should "not go together under any circumstances." Other phrases included "new normal," "you're on mute," "asking for a friend," "supply chain," "at the end of the day," "that being said," "circle back," and "deep dive."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







