'Wait, what?' tops 2022 banished words list

(UPI) – The phrases "Wait, what?" and "no worries" are now on a list of "banished" words for 2022 published by a Michigan university on Friday.

Following tradition, Lake Superior State University has listed ten words phrases it deemed misused, overused and useless for 2022.

"Wait, what?" topped that list, a decision that officials defended by stating that the two four-letter words should "not go together under any circumstances." Other phrases included "new normal," "you're on mute," "asking for a friend," "supply chain," "at the end of the day," "that being said," "circle back," and "deep dive."

