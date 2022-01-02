Watch: Child caught in path of marching Queen's Guard, is Bowled over by the patrolling troops

One child in London last week got to star in a viral video.
All it took was getting flattened by a member of the Queen’s Guards at the Tower of London.
The TikTok video shows the ceremonial ritual of the guards, with their distinctive red uniforms replaced by long gray coats for the winter, stomping along as tourists gather to watch.
Advertisement - story continues below
As the two hand-swinging guards came into view, the guards in their bearskin hats marched in perfect tandem until one suddenly collides with a child.
A Guardsman can be heard calling out a warning as the collision takes place.
TRENDING: Fresh alarm sounded on U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts
For a moment, the child became entangled in the legs of the soldier, but not for long.
Without a backward glance, the Guardsmen moved on, keeping in step as an adult checked on the welfare of the child,
Advertisement - story continues below
A spokesman for Britain’s Ministry of Defense explained the guard’s side of the incident, according to the Daily Mail.
“We are aware of an incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol,” the spokesman said Wednesday, according to the newspaper.
“The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child unfortunately ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly. The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty,” the spokesman said.
The Queen’s Guard are responsible for protecting royal residences and have a pretty no nonsense approach when tourists get in the way (which happens often), however this particular non-threatening incident seems a little unnecessary. Was it *that* important to stay in formation? pic.twitter.com/0xxngDyzgT
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 29, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
Although it's not shown in the video posted to TikTok, the spokesman said a check was made to be sure the child was not hurt.
“Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well,” the spokesman said.
The video was fodder for debate on Twitter.
This feels like a metaphor for the monarchy's overall attitude towards their subjects https://t.co/hMjrU2hKuz
— 🐻 iona 🐻 (@bewarethefish) December 30, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
Controversy Over Viral Video Of Child Getting Trampled By UK Royal Guard
--I don't understand what the kerfuffle is about. The guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier DEMAND respect! Next time Junior will be alert when the Queen's guards are present.https://t.co/uWuuKbMkbn
— [email protected] 426 (@FargoTundra) January 1, 2022
The user on TikTok who shared the video wrote, “My sister went to England, first day in.”
Advertisement - story continues below
One poster who viewed the video added a criticism of the Guardsman: “Just no need for this.”
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]