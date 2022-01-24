WATCH: Man fights bear to save his wife and dogs

(WFTV) -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials are asking people to do what they can to avoid bears -- after a second person was attacked in Central Florida in just the last week.

Officers said a black bear hurt man in Daytona Beach Wednesday night.

TRENDING: Trump warns America: Jan. 6 committee will 'go after children'

Home surveillance captured the chaotic moments Walter Hickox was attacked on his porch as he tried to shield his dog from a bear.

Read the full story ›