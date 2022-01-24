Watch Sen. Johnson's COVID panel with Drs. Robert Malone, Peter McCullough

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis, is hosting a panel session in Washington, D.C., Monday morning featuring critics of the COVID-19 vaccines and the federal government's response to the pandemic, including Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough.

McCullough asked for a show of hands of physicians, scientists and health experts on the panel and in attendance who "personally have witnessed censorship, intimidation or professional reprisal and damage as a result of your advocacy for patients."

"I want this to be recorded," he said of his informal poll.

He estimated from a show of hands it was 80% of the people in the room.

Invitations were extended to the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and "other individuals who have developed, promoted, and led the response to the pandemic over the last two years."

Johnson's office said "the panel discussion on the global pandemic response" will look at "what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term."

"The panel will also discuss censorship from Big Tech and the mainstream media, pandemic response effect on children, and vaccine mandate impact on worker shortage," the senator's statement said.

Johnson has hosted events featuring the testimonies of people injured by COVID-19 vaccines and has chaired Senate hearings on the suppression of COVID-19 treatments.

See the hearing:

