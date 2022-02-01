WATCH: Truckers 'turn to God' as protest continues

(DAILYWIRE) -- As the world began watching Royal Canadian Mounted Police descend upon truckers protesting the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement on its southern border, protesters were stationed inside a nearby building voting on whether or not to give in to police pressure trying to break up their convoy demanding vaccine freedom. After a voice vote in favor of staying put — continuing to block the entryway between the U.S and Canada — the group can be seen bowing their heads praying the “Our Father.”

The truckers turn to God, surrounded and cornered in by Kenneys government. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/JCOsa1a2fQ — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Over the past week, a “Freedom Convoy” of more than 50,000 truckers formed in Canada, protesting the government’s mandates requiring truck drivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face forced quarantine each time upon returning over the United States border. That protest ended in Ottawa, Ontario, the nation’s capital.

TRENDING: Sorry, boomer

Read the full story ›