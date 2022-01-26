WATCH: Trump calls himself '45th and 47th' president of the United States

Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff for President Trump, has said he would put "all his money" on Trump seeking the White House again in 2024.
And a key senator, Sen. Lindsey Graham, was asked if Trump would be the nominee for the GOP, and responded, "Yeah, if he wants it."
Hegseth: You mentioned Trump, is he the nominees in 2024?
Graham: Yeah, if he wants it… it’s his nomination if he wants it. The Republican base appreciated him, we don’t appreciate all the things he does sometimes but from a policy point of view… pic.twitter.com/Ie4lgLk1kl
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 30, 2021
President Trump himself has hinted broadly and often that he'll run.
And while there's still no official announcement, he's now on video calling himself the "45th and 47th" president.
“45th & 47th President Donald J Trump!“ pic.twitter.com/rQ9pmAriwU
— Bruce LeVell (@Bruce_LeVell) January 26, 2022
Just the News explained Trump was in a signature MAGA 45 cap and is seen on a golf course.
One of the playing group says, "Now on the tee the 45th president of the United States."
"The 45th and 47th," Trump responds.
Just the News pointed out, "The video surfaced at about the same time as the release of the January Harvard-Harris poll, which shows Trump with a net-positive favorability rating of 47% to 44%."
Trump is far and away the top pick among Republicans to be their nominee in 2024, and polls show him beating not only potential GOP rivals but top Democrats too.
Joe Biden was 14 points underwater in the Harvard-Harris poll, at 39% favorable vs. 53% unfavorable.
Only 16% of Democrat voters said they would vote for Biden if he were to run again in 2024.
The New York Post noted Trump as "repeatedly teased a second campaign." And he's been holding rallies ahead of the 2022 midterms.
A recent poll, from Rasmussen Reports, confirmed that likely voters would pick Trump 45% to Biden's 32% in an election held now, and independents, a critical swing group, would choose Trump 47%-20%.
Biden's problems have been that he's been unsuccessful on even his own main agenda points – a takeover nationally of all elections and a huge spending spree.
Further, he's failed in the Afghanistan pullout, allowed inflation to hurt millions of Americas, messed up America's southern border, has watched America's influence overseas plummet, and more.
In fact, a poll well into his term found a majority of the voters agreed with: "It takes a tough man to be a good president. When I see how weak Biden is, I'm coming to appreciate Trump more and I'm thinking we need a bit more of Trump's toughness right now."
Even 27% of Democrat likely voters agreed and 23% of 2020 Biden voters.
The polling comments come from John and Jim McLaughlin in a column at Newsmax, where they warned the statements all taken together, show that, "if the 2024 election for president was a do over between Biden and Trump, Trump wins decisively 50%-47%."
"This would translate into a Trump electoral landslide in the next presidential election," they wrote.
At the time, the McLaughlins explained their polling shows "America's likely voters are souring on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole."
Voters, in fact, were not even confident Biden will finish out his four years, with 60% expecting him to drop out at some point.
