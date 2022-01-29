Who will Google ban next? Anyone who tells the truth!

Conservative talk-show host Dan Bongino just had both of his YouTube accounts PERMANENTLY banned. YouTube, of course, is owned by Google.

Bongino will do fine. He's on Fox News; he's a star. And he's already on Rumble. But he had more reach with YouTube, where he had 900,000 followers on his main channel, something for which he had worked hard for years.

Why was he banned? "We terminated Dan Bongino's channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account. When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension."

In other words, Google/YouTube banned Bongino just because they wanted to, because they have no use for him, because they're trying to destroy all conservatives.

Did you know Google recently also banned WND from getting any advertising from the internet advertising monopoly? Just so you realize what a big deal that is: Most alternate advertising services utilize Google Ad Manager to serve their ads. So, not only are we deprived of the Google ads that generated needed revenue for years, but most other good-paying advertising is off limits to WND as well.

In other words, Google has effectively destroyed the traditional advertising-based business model that supported WND for most of the last 25 years, as one of the largest, most influential, conservative, Christian news sites.

BUT WE ARE NOT GIVING UP!

Every time we are attacked, we do what's necessary to survive in times like these when Big Tech is making all the rules – the main rule being censorship!

YouTube also permanently demonetized WND long ago. And Facebook has treated us much the same way. The landscape looks pretty bleak. BUT WITH YOUR HELP, WE HAVE OVERCOME, AND WILL CONTINUE TO OVERCOME!

Allow me to explain.

Several years ago, we formed the WND NEWS CENTER, a non-profit, 501(c)3, tax-exempt organization that you can support to keep us in business. All of our editorial staff is supported by the News Center. We just have to keep the non-editorial department lean – the business side.

What did we give up when we saw the writing on the wall?

We gave up a lot. We published books and produced videos, hundreds of them, for years. But Amazon, another Big Tech monster, in bed with the cartel and China, made it next to impossible to continue.

Even with regard to our core mission as bold, truth-committed internet journalists, it's become almost impossible to work with Big Tech and run an independent news site with integrity. Those missions are incompatible. One of us has to go. And since the First Amendment is part of the Constitution of the United States and the foundation on which we stand, that suggests they have to GO!

I never intended to run a news site in this way. WND made as much as $15 million a year in our heyday. It wasn't necessary to beg for money then. But we found the American people, recognizing what we did to promote a Christian culture and conservative sensibilities, supported us anyway.

When did Google, YouTube, Facebook and Amazon change their attitude toward us? When we started supporting Donald Trump as a candidate for president. That was it! That was the dividing point. I never worked harder than I did beginning in 2016. I'm convinced that the other pioneer of internet news, Matt Drudge – though I haven't talked to him since – got cold feet and sold out his interest in the DrudgeReport because he saw the handwriting on the wall.

That was not for me and my staff. We're journalists. This is what we do and who we are. It's in our genes, our DNA. And we trust we will survive the current mega-crisis in America, and in turn help America to survive – with your help.

What do we have to do? Survive for now. It's sad, but true. We're all working harder and doing with less these days. A year from now, we may be in better shape. We'll see. It's been six years since it started to get really rough for us. I suffered five strokes a few years ago because of it. I'm almost fully recovered, but not entirely. I thought I was invincible! But I was wrong. God is the only invincible power on Earth. I am merely one of His servants – and grateful to be so.

So, what am I asking of you today?

There are ways every single person reading this letter can help me and the entire WND team today – even, as I'll explain below, if you literally don't have two nickels to put together.

