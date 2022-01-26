Will predictions that Biden will install Kamala on Supreme Court prove true?

That Joe Biden might nominate his vice president, Kamala Harris, to the U.S. Supreme Court was making the rounds on news and other sites on Wednesday literally before newscasters finished their announcement that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was retiring.

It's true that she does check the boxes that Biden imposed, as a candidate, when he said he would make sure a black woman was nominated first.

She has Indian and Jamaican parents.

But the real reason may have nothing to do with her qualifications, but with the idea that Biden apparently has been looking for a way to remove her from the VP job for some time already.

Even CNN recently had released a lengthy analysis of Harris' performance, which interviewed dozens of sources and found that "exasperation and dysfunction" are prominent in the Biden White House when it comes of the nation's second-in-command.

CNN said key presidential "aides" already "have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff – deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now."

And, CNN explained, Harris is frustrated that she's been given a number of dead-end assignments that can only undercut her prospects for a political future. After all, she's failed to produce any significant results on the border crisis, to which she was assigned by Biden, and the Democrats' elections-takeover strategy, which Biden also gave her.

Her approval ratings have, stunningly, come in even lower than Biden's, in some polls as low as the 20s.

The Business Insider reported a panel on Fox News immediately "floated the unlikely prospect of President Joe Biden nominating Vice President Kamala Harris."

Anchor Harris Faulkner explained, "Race is at the heart of just about everything we see from the left right now. It is so much in the nomenclature of politics that are most divisive in America right now, not bringing us together. Would this further divide?"

She pointed out the obvious: "So this person has to be a woman, she has to be black and she's gotta be younger. Anybody thinking what I'm thinking? They don't know what to do with Kamala Harris in the White House right now. And I can't be the only person seeing this."

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "Politically speaking, if you are not happy with the vice president and you want her in a different role, there's no greater role than the Supreme Court."

CNN, weeks ago, suggested there was "internal discontent" inside Harris' office at the White House and there was an "at-times rocky relationship with the Biden White House."

There would be complications in her nomination, if it would happen. She is the tiebreaker right now in the 50-50 Senate, and it is unclear if she could vote for herself to break a tie.

Further, her departure from the VP's office would "set off another time-consuming and politically costly confirmation fight in the Senate to confirm her replacement as vice president," the report said.

At Breitbart, a report explained that other names of possible nominees included Leondra Kruger of the California Supreme Court; and Ketanji Brown Jackson, a district judge in Washington.

The report said, "Nominating Harris could also help Biden and the Democrats solve the problem posed by Harris’s unpopularity. Biden faces questions about his mental and physical abilities, raising doubts about his ability to run for reelection in 2024, or even to serve out his term. Harris is even more unpopular than Biden, however, making her an unpalatable replacement for Biden.

"By nominating Harris to the court, Democrats could create an open slot in the vice presidency — and while they still have control of Congress, all it would take to confirm a successor to Harris would be a majority vote in both Houses, according to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution."

Harris is the first female vice president and highest-ranking woman official in U.S. history. She previously was a prosecutor and attorney general in California, as well as a senator from that state. She ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 but her campaign collapsed before the primaries even began.

It's an issue that has been around for some time already. Joseph Curl wrote in the Daily Wire some months ago that it came up when CNN unleashed its piece about the "exasperation and dysfunction" inside Harris' office.

He noted the one line that got a lot of attention: "Defenders and people who care for Harris are getting frantic. When they’re annoyed, some pass around a recent Onion story mocking her lack of more substantive work, one with the headline, 'White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through.' When they’re depressed, they bat down the Aaron Sorkin-style rumor that Biden might try to replace her by nominating her to a Supreme Court vacancy. That chatter has already reached top levels of the Biden orbit, according to one person who’s heard it.'"

The article explained, "These kinds of things have a way of spiraling. And Harris’ dismal first year as vice president likely won’t quash the rumors."

Curl noted her approval was at a low of "just 28%" at the time.

Harris largely has been dismissed by those speculating about a Democrat to run in 2024, a conversation that is taking place despite Biden's claim he'll be in that race.

In fact, two Democrat operatives have dragged Hillary Clinton, a twice-failed hopeful, back into the conversation, describing her as a better option than Harris.

But WND also has reported that Harris' poll numbers are low because her personality is grating and she's been ineffectual whenever she's been given the opportunity to lead.

Several of her staff members have quit their jobs over their interactions with her.

One source for a media report explained, "One of the things we’ve said in our little text groups among each other is what is the common denominator through all this and it’s her."

Whatever Harris' qualifications are, and how they compare to any other candidates, pale, however, compared to her ability to establish a trademark action that is simply unforgettable.

