Winsome Sears: We're 'challenging' politicians who are hypocritical over school choice

(BREITBART) – On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Sears (R) discussed the push for school choice in Virginia and said they are taking on politicians who can send their kids to private school, but “block poor parents” from doing so and make zip codes into “the red line on the kind of education you are going to get.” Sears also stated, there’s “a real awakening happening” in immigrant, Black, and Hispanic communities embracing conservative ideas.

Sears stated, “[W]e are challenging those politicians who, by the way, they have the ability to send their children — because they have the resources — to send their children to private schools. Why would you stand in the doorway and block poor parents who want their children to make school choices? Why would you stand in their way and say no, you must go to this school and this school only? For me, that’s the new red line. Your zip code, once again, is the red line on the kind of education you are going to get.”

