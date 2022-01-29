Winsome Sears: We're 'challenging' politicians who are hypocritical over school choice

(BREITBART) – On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Sears (R) discussed the push for school choice in Virginia and said they are taking on politicians who can send their kids to private school, but “block poor parents” from doing so and make zip codes into “the red line on the kind of education you are going to get.” Sears also stated, there’s “a real awakening happening” in immigrant, Black, and Hispanic communities embracing conservative ideas.
Sears stated, “[W]e are challenging those politicians who, by the way, they have the ability to send their children — because they have the resources — to send their children to private schools. Why would you stand in the doorway and block poor parents who want their children to make school choices? Why would you stand in their way and say no, you must go to this school and this school only? For me, that’s the new red line. Your zip code, once again, is the red line on the kind of education you are going to get.”
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]