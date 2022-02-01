Woman works full-time at Home Depot but is homeless, living in car

(THE SUN) -- A woman has revealed that despite the fact she works full-time, she is homeless and forced to live in her car.
Taking to TikTok, user Aaliyah, 22, shared her story, confessing that she showers at the gym and brushes her teeth at work.
Advertisement - story continues below
Captioning her video, she wrote: “When you gotta work an 8hr shift 5 days a week and ppl don’t even know you sleep in a car, you do your hair in the car or in a place that opens early so you can brush your teeth, take showers at Planet Fitness and wonder why you’re always so tired and barely smile.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]