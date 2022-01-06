A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Yiddish copies of Christian Bible distributed in American county

'The people engaged in this process are determined to reach Jews with the gospel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 5, 2022 at 7:36pm
A Yiddish translation of the New Testament handed out in Rockland County, New York in January 2022 (Video screenshot)

A Yiddish translation of the New Testament handed out in Rockland County, New York, in January 2022 (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Yiddish translations of the New Testament have been distributed in Jewish communities throughout Rockland County, New York, in what may be an attempt to evangelize ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The Bibles were mailed out to several communities in Rockland County, such as in Monsey and Spring Valley, which are known to have an extremely large ultra-Orthodox population.

Video of one such New Testament translation being delivered to a synagogue was shared online by the nonprofit Christian missionary watchdog Beyneynu, which reported claims that the package was deliberately marked “return to sender” with the address of the synagogue, to make sure it was opened.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







