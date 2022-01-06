Yiddish copies of Christian Bible distributed in American county

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Yiddish translations of the New Testament have been distributed in Jewish communities throughout Rockland County, New York, in what may be an attempt to evangelize ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The Bibles were mailed out to several communities in Rockland County, such as in Monsey and Spring Valley, which are known to have an extremely large ultra-Orthodox population.

🚨Yiddish New Testaments Distributed to religious communities in Monsey, Spring Valley, Rockland County - New York🚨 Please send a whatsapp or email for more information. +1-917-387-4330 or [email protected] pic.twitter.com/2TyCGP2sgu — Beyneynu - בינינו (@beyneynu) January 3, 2022

TRENDING: High noon at the high court for Biden vax mandate

Video of one such New Testament translation being delivered to a synagogue was shared online by the nonprofit Christian missionary watchdog Beyneynu, which reported claims that the package was deliberately marked “return to sender” with the address of the synagogue, to make sure it was opened.

Read the full story ›