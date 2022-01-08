Younger generations adopting diets that help slow down climate change

(STUDY FINDS) – Finding ways to slow and limit climate change is supported by nearly three in five teens and young adults, according to a recent survey. One of the easiest ways to do this is by following an eco-friendly diet. New research sheds light on the preferential diets of younger generations that may be deliberately chosen to help offset the consequences of climate change.

To explore younger people’s understanding of climate change and their personal food preferences, scientists from Göttingen University surveyed about 1,400 Germans from the ages of 15 to 29. Both their personal goals for the future and the repercussions of those goals were noted when they evaluated comments about global temperatures.

In the study, respondents were classified into three categories, each with a distinct degree of climate knowledge: supporters (57%), undecided (29%), and deniers (14%). As a whole, this shows that more than half of young people are very conscious and concerned about climate change.

