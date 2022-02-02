A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
After 2 years of COVID restrictions, Trudeau accuses truckers of interfering with life

'He's so blind he doesn't realize he's talking about himself'

Published February 8, 2022 at 2:04pm
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:04pm
Joe Biden greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Build Back Better World initiative, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)



By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized truckers across the country of intentionally disrupting the lives of ordinary citizens through their protest.

“Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives,” Trudeau told lawmakers.

Trudeau has imposed lockdown measures on Canadians as a result of COVID-19, causing widespread slowdowns across the national economy, Reuters reported.

“He’s so blind he doesn’t realize he’s talking about himself,” Daily Wire editor Ashe Short said in response to Trudeau.

“I couldn’t agree more @JustinTrudeau,” said Congressional candidate Robby Starbuck. “Individuals like you and your elitist friends have blockaded our economies, stolen our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop. So be a leader, end every COVID restriction and resign!”

Unvaccinated Canadians are banned from traveling on planes and trains unless they manage to get an exemption approved by the travel carrier and present a negative COVID test, Reuters reported. Trudeau said that Canada would drop the rule by October 2021, but it remains in effect in February 2022.

Canada required all travelers to quarantine for two weeks upon entering the country, and it only dropped the requirement for vaccinated travelers in the summer of 2021, CNN reported. Many restrictions on daily life are imposed at the provincial or local level, however, including Quebec’s requirement that the unvaccinated be accompanied by a chaperone while shopping.

Quebec dropped its plans to impose a tax on unvaccinated residents Feb. 1 after the truckers’ protests began.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

