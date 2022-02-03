3 in 4 parents don't think Build Back Better provides enough paid family leave

(STUDY FINDS) – Nearly eight in 10 parents are outraged that the U.S. has no federal paid family leave laws for new moms and dads. The survey, conducted by OnePoll, on Jan. 14 of 2,000 parents with children under 18 years old examines how paid family leave affects their lives.
It shows that 72 percent believe the government has no idea what it means to raise a family while living paycheck to paycheck.
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill – which proposes four weeks of paid time off for parents, among other measures such as climate change and healthcare funding – is currently stalled in Congress. However, on Jan. 19, Biden said, “I’m confident we can get pieces, big chunks of the Build Back Better law signed into law.” It’s unclear whether that will include paid family leave. Even if paid family leave is salvaged within the bill, 75 percent agree that four weeks still isn’t enough time to raise a newborn or recover from a pregnancy.
