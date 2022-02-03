Top medical journal publishes article concluding vaccine mandates not justified

The prestigious British medical journal The Lancet has published an article by a University of Colorado infectious disease scientist concluding vaccine mandates should be reconsidered in light of studies finding the vaccines are not stopping transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Carlos Franco-Paredes of the University of Colorado's Division of Infectious Diseases, wrote that "the impact of vaccination on community transmission of circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 appeared to be not significantly different from the impact among unvaccinated people."

"The scientific rationale for mandatory vaccination in the USA relies on the premise that vaccination prevents transmission to others, resulting in a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated," he noted. "Yet, the demonstration of COVID-19 breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated health-care workers (HCW) in Israel, who in turn may transmit this infection to their patients, requires a reassessment of compulsory vaccination policies leading to the job dismissal of unvaccinated HCW in the USA."

Franco-Paredes cited a U.K. study published last October he believes should have an impact on vaccination policies.

TRENDING: Fans treating new 'woke' Superman agenda like Kryptonite!

It found, as WND reported, that people vaccinated against COVID-19 were as likely to spread the delta variant to contacts in their household as those who had not been vaccinated.

Scientists, including researchers at the Imperial College of London, studied 621 people in the United Kingdom who had mild COVID-19 and found that the peak viral load of the vaccinated was similar to the unvaccinated.

And there are further studies showing the viral load in the upper airways of the lungs is similar in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The Colorado researcher cited an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an outbreak of COVID-19 in a Texas prison that found there was no difference in the presence of infectious virus in the nasopharynx of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Should fired unvaccinated workers be rehired? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (402 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

And researchers in California, similarly, observed no major differences in viral loads between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, even in those with proven asymptomatic infection.

"Thus," Franco-Paredes wrote, "the current evidence suggests that current mandatory vaccination policies might need to be reconsidered, and that vaccination status should not replace mitigation practices such as mask wearing, physical distancing, and contact-tracing investigations, even within highly vaccinated populations."

This week, in the wake of growing acknowledgment that the shots don't prevent infection, along with worker shortages and a Supreme Court ruling, Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marty Makary said it's time to bring back workers who were fired for not being vaccinated.

And companies and public health officials should apologize, he wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

"Public-health officials ruined many lives by insisting that workers with natural immunity to Covid-19 be fired if they weren't fully vaccinated. But after two years of accruing data, the superiority of natural immunity over vaccinated immunity is clear," Makary said.

"It's time to reinstate those employees with an apology," Makary wrote.

He said the efficacy of natural immunity against COVID-19 should not be a surprise, as many past studies have shown that infection with other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS confers lasting immunity.

Makary cited a study published in May 2020 that show COVID-recovered monkeys that were exposed again to the virus didn't get sick."Public-health officials have a lot of explaining to do," he said.

"We know public health officials like Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci won't be doing any apologizing, but maybe there's a chance large employers will do the right thing."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!