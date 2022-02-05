5-year-old Moroccan boy trapped in well dies from injuries

(FOX NEWS) – A Moroccan boy stuck deep in a well for several days has been successfully pulled out but did not survive.

The five-year-old boy who had been stuck in the well for four days was pulled from the well in a northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Fox News has confirmed, and has died.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue. His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged. The rescue workers had been frantically digging to try to reach the boy who was trapped down a 105-foot deep well, officials said on Thursday.

