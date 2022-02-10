Psaki again blames Big Meat for 20% increase in beef prices

(THE POLITICAL INSIDER) – On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated her claim that meat companies – specifically the conglomerate of Big Meat – are to blame for increasing meat prices.
Amid the inflation that has only gained steam, beef prices specifically are up 20% compared to a year ago.
Psaki placed the blame squarely on Big Meat: “Just four large conglomerates control the majority of the market for beef, pork, and poultry products, and the data shows, and I think their record profits are evidence of this, that there have been increases in meat prices while the companies have generated recent record profits,” Psaki said in response to a reporter’s question about the price of food stock and profits.
