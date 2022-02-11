A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN
New Biden hire is drag queen who wears stilettos, discusses sex with animals

Calls NIH chief 'Daddy Fauci'

Published February 10, 2022 at 7:17pm
Sam Brinton (video screenshot)

Sam Brinton (video screenshot)

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – A recent, high-level hire at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy is a drag queen, LGBTQ+ activist who has “lectured” on kink at college campuses and participated in interviews about fetish roleplay. In one interview, Sam Brinton – now a top Biden official – even discusses having sex with animals.

Brinton – who has written in opposition to “gay conversion therapy” – was recently tapped to serve as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy for the Department of Energy. He also goes by “Sister Ray Dee O’Active” – his drag queen alter ego.

Brinton is an active member of the Washington, D.C. chapter of a drag queen society known as the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” which lists him as the principal contact on its 2016 and 2018 tax forms. During the group’s “Lavender Mass 2021,” Brinton can be seen referring to Anthony Fauci, who was declared a “saint,” as “Daddy Fauci.”

