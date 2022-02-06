6-year-old child stricken with myocarditis after COVID shot

Dr. Peter McCullough, a well-known expert on vaccines, is on record warning that myocarditis triggered by the COVID-19 vaccinations is way more serious than the same problem from the China virus itself.
In an interview, he said cases of inflammation of the heart muscle spiked significantly among previously healthy people in nations where COVID shots are used widely.
He explained that myocarditis coming from COVID-19 is relatively "mild" and "inconsequential."
But he said when cases follow the experimental shots, it gets bad.
And he concluded that the risks for children far outweigh the possible benefits.
The situation seems especially alarming when, a report from Alpha News confirmed, the victim is a young child.
The report said Milo Edberg, 6, was "alert and walking in early December before he got the COVID-19 vaccine."
Now, with myocarditis, he's in a hospital bed unable to walk.
He got the shot on Dec. 10, and two days later was hospitalized.
His mother, Carrie, told Alpha News, "He was perfectly fine and then he wasn't."
The report explained Milo's life had been a struggle already, as he was born premature and he's battled chronic lung problems his entire life.
He was at the hospital for another issue, and was given the shot, after his mother accepted a doctor's recommendation that it was safe.
"I support vaccines, but this one has been tough," she said in the report.
He was given the shot Dec. 10 and sent home. Later that evening, he was "gasping for air," and his mother dialed 911 and he was hospitalized, intubated and even two months later, still cannot sit up on this own.
His mother said doctors have had no answers at all.
Further, she said, doctors won't talk about the vaccine.
"Milo has had amazing care at Masonic. But it is weird they won’t bring up the vaccine. They just brush it off," she said.
She filed a report with the federal government about the dangerous development following the shot, but has heard nothing further, the report said.
The Gateway Pundit described as "tragic" the situation of the boy with myocarditis who lost is ability to walk.
