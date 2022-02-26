62 percent of voters say Putin would not invade Ukraine if Trump were president

(BREITBART) – A majority of American voters believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if former President Donald Trump were still in office, according to a recent poll.

A Harvard Center for American Political Studies-Harris Poll released Friday revealed that 62 percent of respondents believe Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president. Breaking down the numbers along party lines, the poll found that 85 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of Democrats held that belief.

More than half of Americans believe Putin is taking advantage of President Joe Biden’s weakness.

Read the full story ›