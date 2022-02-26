A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics WorldHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

62 percent of voters say Putin would not invade Ukraine if Trump were president

Believe Russian president taking advantage of Biden's weakness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2022 at 5:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – A majority of American voters believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if former President Donald Trump were still in office, according to a recent poll.

A Harvard Center for American Political Studies-Harris Poll released Friday revealed that 62 percent of respondents believe Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president. Breaking down the numbers along party lines, the poll found that 85 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of Democrats held that belief.

More than half of Americans believe Putin is taking advantage of President Joe Biden’s weakness.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump at CPAC: 'Stand up to left-wing fascist'
Oil depot near Kyiv erupts after missile attack, Ukrainian official calls it 'catastrophe'
Pelosi says it's important to 'understand the brilliance' of Biden's response to Russian invasion of Ukraine
62 percent of voters say Putin would not invade Ukraine if Trump were president
Biden deploying 7,000 more U.S. troops to Europe
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×