78-year-old woman robbed while praying in church

(FOXLA) -- CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities in Tennessee are looking for a group of women who robbed a 78-year-old woman while she prayed in church.

Clarksville police said the theft of property happened Feb. 9 around 6 p.m. local time inside the sanctuary at Hilldale Baptist Church.

Officers said the elderly woman was praying when two women approached her, asking for prayers as well. While they were praying, a second woman went into the victim’s purse and stole credit cards, gift cards and cash. Investigators said the thieves then tried to use the credit cards at Sam’s Club and Kroger shortly after.

