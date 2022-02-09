A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230 million in Texas church shooting

For failing to flag a conviction that might have kept gunman from legally buying weapon

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2022 at 9:33pm
(AP) -- SAN ANTONIO — The Air Force must pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families of a 2017 Texas church massacre for failing to flag a conviction that might have kept the gunman from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting, a federal judge ruled Monday.

More than two dozen people were killed when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Kelley, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire at the church, had served in the Air Force before the attack.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez had ruled in July that the Air Force was “60 percent liable” for the attack because it failed to submit Kelley’s assault conviction during his time in the Air Force to a national database.

Read the full story ›

