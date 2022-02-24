American gun sales continue to surge

(FOX BUSINESS) – American gun sales remained strong in 2021, with nearly 19 million firearms sold legally in the U.S., the second-highest total over the past two decades, according to new research from the home and personal safety group SafeHome.

Sales fell 13% from the high of 2020, but were still 40% higher than 2019, annual data compiled by SafeHome.org reveals.

"On an overall and population-adjusted basis, more people are buying guns in almost every state," according to the organization.

Read the full story ›