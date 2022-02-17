A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Analysis: We must stand up for Finnish Christians on trial for their belief

'The absurd, anti-Christian hostility inherent in this case cannot be overstated'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2022 at 8:08pm
Päivi Räsänen (Facebook)

(FOX NEWS) -- While most Americans were still asleep Monday morning, Finnish member of Parliament Päivi Räsänen and Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola entered a courtroom in Helsinki, Finland. They are on trial for their faith in court proceedings that began three weeks ago, concluding an almost three-year-long campaign of legal harassment from the Finnish government. They and the prosecution made their final arguments Tuesday.

Päivi Räsänen, a 62-year-old medical doctor and grandmother of seven, faces three charges of so-called "ethnic agitation" for expressing her belief in the teachings of the Bible by having published a pamphlet on marriage in 2004, for taking part in a discussion on a radio show in 2019, and for a tweet with a picture of a Bible passage. For this, she faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

Meanwhile, Bishop Pohjola faces a single charge of "ethnic agitation" for merely hosting Räsänen’s booklet on his church’s website — that’s it. If convicted, Bishop Pohjola faces the prospect of two years in prison as well.

