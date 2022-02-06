AOC denounces capitalism as pursuit of profit run by wealthy minority

(NEW YORK TIMES POST) – U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said capitalism was "not a redeemable system" for Americans and represents a "pursuit of profit" at all costs run by an elite minority."

The New York democratic socialist slammed the U.S. economy during an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer on Thursday, explaining that it was controlled by a small group of capitalist who make money and "don’t have to work."

"They can control our labor. They can control massive markets that they dictate and can capture governments," she said.

"And they can essentially have power over the many. And to me that is not a redeemable system for us to be able to participate in for the prosperity and peace for the vast majority of people."

