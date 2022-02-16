Author of 'porn' library book identified as founder of X-rated shop

The fight over sexually explicit, offensive and inappropriate books being on library shelves across America where children have access to them has exploded in recent months.

Sometimes it involves school libraries, sometimes public libraries. Sometimes organizations object, sometimes it's individual parents.

One recent war has developed in Campbell County, Wyoming, where the fight already has included parents requesting criminal charges against librarians, a library board chief walking away from that post, and a county commissioner abandoning his office.

One of the books that triggered the battle there was "Sex is a Funny Word," by Cory Silverberg.

And now a report in The Federalist exposes him as not just an author of sex books, but the founder of a sex shop as well.

"Intended for those as young as 7-year-old second graders, the book has been featured in middle school libraries and discusses the 'subjects of transgender identity, intersex conditions, and masturbation,'" the report explains.

Further, it claims "erroneously," that being a boy or a girl doesn't depend on physical characteristics.

The Federalist reported, "This type of propagandizing has become standard for the left-wing extremists embedded in our education system. But what makes it all the more astonishing is both the thoroughly unnerving — and previously unreported — history of this book’s author and the institutional support that’s propelled him to notoriety."

That would be Silverberg's own description of himself, online, as a "founding member of Come As You Are Co-operative," a sex shop in Toronto, to which he links.

The report continued, "As the Toronto Star noted years ago, this isn’t just any sex shop. This is a 'beginner’s sex store.' The outlet noted that the store hoped 'to hold an off-site sex-education workshop for parents of children aged 7 to 12, one that will focus on more than reproduction.'"

Further, he's involved in "Ante Up," which reveals his intent to "embed his distorted worldview into schools," the report said.

The Federalist said, "It isn’t a fluke that a leftwing sex shop founder has been propped up as an authority on sexuality, with direct access to children. Media and education institutions, alongside several leftwing activists, have helped mainstream such fringe beliefs. The author is praised because of, not in spite of, the extremism of his sexual worldview."

Part of that would be the American Library Association's decision to give his book an award, the report said.

"What’s so telling isn’t the book itself, but that the beliefs behind it, undoubtedly considered reprehensible by massive swaths of the world, have been intentionally mainstreamed by both an activist base and an institutionally backed political movement that’s hostile to traditional notions of decency. No wonder parents are getting active."

The most recent development in the Wyoming war involved the departure of commissioner Daniel Reardon.

It is MassResistance, a pro-family organization that works on strategic campaigns around the nation, that reported his departure.

He was documented as staring at parents and comparing them to Nazis during a meeting last year where parents adamantly objected to what they considered pornography in the public library.

While he was on the county commissioner, the board took the extreme, and constitutionally suspect, move of banning all public comments on any issue at its meetings.

