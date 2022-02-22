More autopsies needed to explain COVID vaccine deaths

Imagine parents finding their teenage sons dead in their beds in the morning with no prior indications that they were seriously ill. Imagine the heartache of parents who bought into the coercion and propaganda to get their kids vaccinated despite all the CDC data showing little risk of serious health impacts from COVID for children. Their kids died in their sleep shortly after getting the shots (more on this tragedy below).

An excellent article in June 2021 was titled: "If COVID-19 vaccines can cause heart inflammation, caution should be warranted in those at risk." It said: "Although most cases reported to date are mild and resolve without consequence, myocarditis can be a serious condition. It can cause severe declines in cardiac function; require hospitalization, artificial heart pumps, or even heart transplants; and may even be fatal."

The physician authors noted, "Yet as health care providers, we should not give the impression of minimizing serious complications like myocarditis in potentially at-risk individuals." But who is at risk? It now seems clear that young males are at risk. Less clear is which adults are at risk, except we know it is men who are at most risk.

A recent medical article presented data on the frequency of myocarditis; here are its findings: "In this descriptive study of 1,626 cases of myocarditis in a national passive reporting system, the crude reporting rates within 7 days after vaccination exceeded the expected rates across multiple age and sex strata. The rates of myocarditis cases were highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males aged 12 to 15 years (70.7 per million doses of the [Pfizer] vaccine), in adolescent males aged 16 to 17 years (105.9 per million doses of the [Pfizer] vaccine), and in young men aged 18 to 24 years (52.4 and 56.3 per million doses of the [Pfizer] vaccine and the [Moderna] vaccine, respectively). … This risk should be considered in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination." But the benefits are minimal for healthy young people.

A compelling study

TRENDING: Biden's ambassador to Germany in hot water for photo with man dressed as a suicide bomber

A recent detailed medical study was entitled "Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in Two Adolescents Following The Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose." There have been many "messages" from the government and various medical establishment entities that post-COVID vaccine myocarditis was not something to be very concerned about. But CDC VAERS data has revealed many such health impacts, especially in young boys or teenagers.

This article is so important because its detailed studies allow a definitive conclusion to be made that it was COVID vaccine shots that was the cause of the death of two teenage boys.

The article is written for medical professionals and, therefore, it is very difficult reading for non-medical people. Here is a summary of the key points made in the article.

Two teenage boys whose ages were not revealed died "suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep" within the first week after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. They were found dead in their bed three and four days after vaccination. Both boys were pronounced dead at their homes. Both had not had COVID infection. And both did not have serious underlying medical conditions, though one boy was obese.

They did not have cardiac symptoms. Neither boy complained of fever, chest pain, palpitations or dyspnea (shortness of breath).

Detailed autopsies were performed by medical examiners. The detailed studies indicated that there had been an excessive inflammatory response that resulted in myocarditis. The myocarditis that was found was deemed atypical.

Testing was done on tissues, and no evidence of the COVID virus was found.

Another medical study

Another recently reported study looked at "two cases of histologically confirmed myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination." One person survived, a woman, but the other did not.

The patient that died was a 42-year-old man who presented with dyspnea and chest pain two weeks after receiving the Moderna vaccine (second dose). He did not report a viral symptom, and a PCR test was negative for COVID. He had tachycardia and a fever, and his electrocardiogram showed something abnormal as did an echocardiogram. But coronary angiography revealed no coronary artery disease. Cardiogenic shock developed in the patient, and he died three days after presentation. An autopsy revealed biventricular myocarditis

Yet another myocarditis death

In this news story, the death of a young man is described. A 24-old man in New York died after several visits to an emergency room did not resolve his symptoms. He had received the Pfizer vaccine some weeks earlier. He got his shots so he could attend college in person. Before his death, "he began coughing up blood and experienced pain in his feet, hands and teeth. He also became extremely sensitive to sunlight." He had no underlying medical conditions. The story noted: An autopsy report from the Bradford County Coroner's Office shows George Jr. died from "COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis." "The cause of death is the COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis," Timothy Cahill Jr., chief deputy coroner for Bradford County, said.

South Korea case

This was reported in 2021: "We present autopsy findings of a 22-year-old man who developed chest pain five days after the first dose of the [Pfizer] vaccine and died seven hours later. Histological examination of the heart revealed isolated atrial myocarditis, with neutrophil and histiocyte predominance. … There was no evidence of microthrombosis or infection in the heart and other organs. The primary cause of death was determined to be myocarditis, causally-associated with the [Pfizer] vaccine. … This is the first case in South Korea that the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged the causality of COVID-19 vaccination and myocarditis. This unique case provides an example of a serious adverse event following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. It is unknown whether this case is related to the vaccine type or to a specific vaccine component."

Allergic reaction and death from COVID vaccine shot

Besides myocarditis, another vaccine risk is an allergic reaction, often very quickly after a shot. A case where an autopsy proved the causality was recently reported. The article was titled: "Woman Died of Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine, Autopsy Confirms." Noted was that "Jeanie Evans, 68, died on March 24, one day after she received the Moderna vaccine." "About 20 minutes later, she started to complain that her airway was obstructed." Also noted: "The 68-year-old reportedly had a history of hypertension, allergic disorder, environmental allergies, and reactive airway disease. She previously had an allergic reaction to Albuterol, a drug used to treat wheezing and shortness of breath, according to the autopsy report."

The article also noted: "Anaphylaxis, a severe life-threatening allergic reaction, after a COVID-19 vaccination has occurred in about 5 per 1 million vaccinated people in the United States, according to the CDC." But are the people giving the shots capable of predicting who is at significant risk of a deadly allergic reaction? Moreover, CDC says, "healthcare providers can effectively and immediately treat the reaction." But can this always be assured considering the diverse vaccination locations?

The article also gave this balanced view: "Adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine have taken center stage in the argument against vaccine mandates. Some have said that such effects aren't getting enough attention amid the push to increase vaccinations. Others, however, argue that the risk of dying from COVID-19 far exceeds the risk of having a serious complication from the vaccine." Which side are you on? Can most people reasonably estimate their risk from COVID vaccine shots?

An atrocious case

In Utah, a 39-year-old single mom from Ogden, Kassidi Kurill, died four days after her second dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine. She had been healthy and got vaccinated because of her job in a medical facility. On the day she died, "she came in early and said her heart was racing and she felt like she needed to get to the emergency room," said her father. She asked her dad to drive her to the local emergency room, where they arrived by 7 a.m. Later she was transferred to a higher-level trauma hospital because her liver was not functioning. Eventually, days later she died of multi-organ failure.

Though there was an autopsy eventually, the state medical examiner never pinpointed a cause of death. As reported, "Dr. Erik Christensen, Utah's chief Medical Examiner, said proving vaccine injury as a cause of death almost never happens." "Did the vaccine cause this? I think that would be very hard to demonstrate in autopsy," he said. Also, "Short of [an allergic reaction], it would be difficult for us to definitively say this is the vaccine."

All these comments are nonsense and gave the family no satisfaction. Based on much medical research on vaccine-induced impacts on bodies, a plausible explanation of the death might have been intense micro blood clotting affecting all the major organs.

Conclusions

The main point is that people really are dying because of COVID vaccine shots. In some cases, there are no symptoms acting as a warning of a deadly outcome.

It is often argued by pro-vaccine people that no causality has been proven between COVID vaccine shots and subsequent deaths. That is not true. Autopsies are critically important. Timing by itself does not prove causality. The CDC position is: "Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem."

One can only imagine how many thousands of post-vaccine deaths could have been shown to be caused by vaccine shots if detailed, first-rate autopsies had been done and the results made public. Word is seeping out that hospitals are persuading families of their dead loved ones to cremate their bodies to avoid autopsies.

Note that a new analysis concludes: "As of 6 February 2022, based on publicly available official U.K. and U.S. data, all age groups under 50 years old are at greater risk of fatality after receiving a COVID-19 inoculation than an unvaccinated person is at risk of a COVID-19 death. All age groups under 80 years old have virtually no benefit from receiving a COVID-19 inoculation, and the younger ages incur significant risk."

This review shows that it is time for vaccine coercion and mandates to stop. The truth is that vaccine shots are not always safe.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!