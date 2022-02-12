The beginning of the end of today's cryptocurrency?

I think the coming Fedcoin (or central bank digital currencies) will be great – virtual money will be great! What could go wrong?
I mentioned this in passing the other day to my son, and he answered back: "I remember you told me about this a long time ago."
My son was in high school at the time, and we were discussing investing in virtual currency, like Bitcoin. He has since graduated college.
Although I thought it was probably a good idea, I warned him that eventually there will be no Bitcoin, no Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.
His question was obvious. Why? Why would there be no virtual or cryptocurrency eventually?
My answer was simple. All governments, including the U.S., will not, cannot allow "privately held and uncontrollable" money, or currency. If you control the money, you pretty much control everything. The new plan would eliminate the government's competitors.
And governments, whether they know it yet or not, are controlled by the self-important, self-absorbed billionaire dirtbags at the World Economic Forum (WEF), whose purpose is to achieve an end. And that end is control. The Great Reset, Build Back Better, etc. These are not government creations. All this has been conceived by the brainiacs at the WEF.
It's the same reason why they don't like cash, or precious metals – for you and me that is. Once we take physical possession of these items, they can't as easily control the flow of capital, or you.
They believe they should be the only ones who actually own anything. The rest of us will merely rent everything, and that stuff will be delivered to our doors, by drones and robots. "You'll own nothing and like it."
You can call this evil, and it is. But I'm not sure they elites think of it this way.
After all, they are just smarter than everyone else – at least smarter than us "common" people.
I mean, we don't want dumb people in charge. Dumb people can take orders, but they can't be in charge of anything, including money.
On Jan. 20, 1999, in a post-State of the Union speech in Buffalo, New York, then-President Bill Clinton was asked why not give the people a tax cut if we have a federal budget surplus. Clinton's response was quite telling and exactly the same as the elitist "thinkers" of today.
In effect, he quipped, "I can spend your money better than you can."
"We could give it all back to you and hope you spend it right. … Do you really want to run the risk of squandering this surplus?"
This, in a nutshell, is what the elites think of the rest of us.
A society without physical money will be great, and so much easier to control. I mean, it's just not right that we should be able to hide our money in a mattress, or bury it in the backyard. How are the authorities and planners supposed to do their jobs without knowing how much everyone has and is worth?
With Fedcoin, or some other virtual funding system, the government can direct funds to your Fed bank account. They can then say that we really need to "stimulate" the economy, so we need you to spend all the money you were issued – and you have a week to do so.
What happens if you don't, or simply choose frugality, and instead decide to save some for a rainy day?
Simple, silly. At the end of the week, the government just reaches into your account and takes it back.
Think this can never happen? Well, the Chinese government is already testing this very thing. And how many of us have digital wallets where everything is tied to your phone, from all your banking to paying for things without cash or credit cards. How difficult would it be for the government to just access your account and confiscate what they want?
It sounds ridiculous and conspiratorial, I know. But this is how elitists think. The money you claim to have earned is not really your money. It's theirs, and they just allow you keep a certain percentage.
This slippery slope began with Woodrow Wilson's withholding tax and has been slowing building for many decades. Now with the combination of all electronic banking, transactions and ESG, the elites are finally poised to bring it all together.
Listen to an audio version of this column:
