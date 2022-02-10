Beijing Olympics sponsor Procter & Gamble silent on Uyghur genocide after calling out U.S. 'systemic racism'

(FOX BUSINESS) – Procter & Gamble (P&G) is remaining silent about China's genocide of Uyghur Muslims as an official sponsor of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the communist country, even though the company has repeatedly called out "systemic" racism in the U.S.
P&G, which reportedly opened a beauty salon in Beijing’s Olympic Village, along with the 12 other corporate sponsors of the Winter Games, has come under fire for downplaying their involvement in funding the event while the Chinese government continues its ethnic cleansing of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region.
P&G has declined to launch a major U.S. ad campaign for the Olympics like in years past, the Wall Street Journal reported, but the company has also declined to weigh in on the rampant human rights abuses in China.
