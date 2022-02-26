Biden deploying 7,000 more U.S. troops to Europe

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – President Joe Biden has ordered approximately 7,000 additional U.S. troops to deploy to Europe on Thursday, and Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced on Friday that the U.S. now has 10,000-12,000 U.S. troops on prepare to deploy orders due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Department of Defense announced Biden had ordered 7,000 U.S. service members would deploy to Germany to enhance deterrence from Russia further attacking North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies. Thursday’s announcement brought the total number of U.S. troops that have deployed or been ordered to deploy amid the Ukraine crisis to 12,000.

In the Thursday announcement, the DoD said a large portion of this new troop deployment would consist of soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

