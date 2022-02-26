Biden deploying 7,000 more U.S. troops to Europe

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – President Joe Biden has ordered approximately 7,000 additional U.S. troops to deploy to Europe on Thursday, and Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced on Friday that the U.S. now has 10,000-12,000 U.S. troops on prepare to deploy orders due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On Thursday, the Department of Defense announced Biden had ordered 7,000 U.S. service members would deploy to Germany to enhance deterrence from Russia further attacking North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies. Thursday’s announcement brought the total number of U.S. troops that have deployed or been ordered to deploy amid the Ukraine crisis to 12,000.
Advertisement - story continues below
In the Thursday announcement, the DoD said a large portion of this new troop deployment would consist of soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]