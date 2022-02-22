Biden getting 'defensive' as approval numbers crash

Joe Biden long has claimed that he doesn't pay much attention to his poll numbers, which already were bad because of his crisis at the southern border, inflation, COVID, and his failing domestic agenda, even before the Afghanistan disaster.

That's when he precipitously pulled American troops out of the Middle East nation, leaving behind hundreds of Americans, thousands of nationals who supported America, and billions of dollars of war machines – all for the terrorists in the Taliban to control.

But as his numbers have continued to deflate, a recent report from Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner confirmed he's underwater all every key issue, he's finding his temper harder to hold, apparently.

He's snapped angrily at multiple reporters in recent weeks, calling one of them a 'son of a b****" into what he apparently thought was a cold microphone.

TRENDING: Mysterious 'giants' of Bible get probed in new TV series

Now Fox News confirmed MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell warned this week that Biden is feeling "defensive" to criticism of his foreign policy actions, even though he believes he'll beat Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine and he has "confidence" and "ego" in his foreign policy decisions.

Robert Gates, who was defense secretary under Barack Obama, has said one of Biden's failures is decisions on foreign relations.

In fact, he said, Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Mitchell explained on screen, "I actually think that Joe Biden has a great deal of ego and a great deal of confidence in the foreign policy ability and gets very defensive about some of the criticism from his past from people like Bob Gates, the former defense secretary who described him very coldly and critically."

Will Joe Biden announce that he won't run for re-election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 23% (3 Votes) 77% (10 Votes)

She continued, "I don’t think that he sees himself being tested [by Putin]. I think he feels that he is up to this task. And that it’s … Putin who will end up mired in Ukraine the way America was enmired in Afghanistan for 20 years."

The issue is over Russia's aggression against Ukraine. There have been threats for years but since Biden took office, they've become especially foreboding. Now there are reports Russian troops have entered parts of Ukraine that Putin has declared independent of the rest of the nation.

And, the report said, Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker alleged Russia was identifying "specified Ukrainians … to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation."

The Bedard report cited information from Gallup and explained Biden now is "underwater on the key issues measured by Gallup."

"Even on the coronavirus crisis, long the lone standout for the embattled Biden’s approval ratings, voters now disapprove of his performance, said the latest Gallup survey. The most hopeful line in the pollster’s analysis is that Biden’s ratings are so low, especially with his own party’s base and independent voters, that he might soon hit bottom," the report said.

Gallup's analysis warned, "Since the honeymoon phase of his presidency, Biden has seen his support drop among all political groups. His ratings among Republicans cannot go much lower, so further declines in his approval rating depend on whether Democrats' and independents' evaluations of him worsen."

Those ratings, of course, especially among independents, threaten "to undermine Democrats in 2022 and his own reelection campaign, as it is that block of voters that influences election outcomes."

The poll said, "Over the course of his presidency, Biden's job ratings have fallen the most among independents, among whom 35% currently approve, compared with ratings in the high 50s to low 60s in his initial months as president."

Now, only 41% give him approval for his job performance, although other polls have put that in the 30s.

On the economy, he gets approval from only 37%, on the coronavirus, only 47%, on foreign affairs only 40% and on Russia, only 36%.

"Biden's overall job approval has shown no meaningful improvement since last fall when it declined after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. High inflation and the continuing coronavirus pandemic are likely two factors keeping Biden's approval rating down,” said Gallup of the slippery slope on which Biden finds himself.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!