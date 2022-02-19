Biden to pay Texas ranchers, farmers for property damage by illegal migrants

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Biden administration has agreed to reimburse farmers and ranchers across 33 Texas counties for damages sustained in the surge of illegal immigration and drug smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Agriculture announced an initiative this week that would provide financial assistance to landowners “currently impacted by damage to fields and farming infrastructure,” though the government news release skirted mentioning what had caused the widespread damages.

“We understand that the field and farming infrastructure damages along the border are costly and have a negative impact on our natural resources that our farmers and ranchers work hard to conserve,” Kristy Oates, a state conservationist for the department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas, said in a statement. “Our field offices are ready to assist eligible producers with technical and financial assistance.”

Read the full story ›