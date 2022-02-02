Biden trying to 'figure out' why illegal aliens come to U.S.

When Joe Biden took office, he canceled President Trump's southern border security program, the wall, the Remain in Mexico plans, the messaging that those coming through illegal routes were not welcome, and likely would not be allowed to stay.

The campaign immediately sent a signal to millions of people living in less privileged conditions in countries south of the border that they were welcome to come, and partake in the social programs, health care benefits, the monetary payments, child tax credits, retirement benefits and many more special provisions the United States grants.

Now Biden says he's still wonders why.

In fact, Fox News reports Biden says he wants to "figure out" why illegal aliens are coming to the U.S.

He was meeting with governors and others and explained, "I think one of the fundamental things we've got to do in addition to some of the changes we'll make, which we won’t get into it today, is that if we figure out why they're leaving in the first place.

"It's not like people sit around and say, in Guadalajara, ‘I got a great idea, let's sell everything we have, give it to a coyote, take us across the border, leave us in the desert in a country doesn't want us. We don't speak the language. Won't that be fun?'"

Biden said, "You know, there are gangs we're working on, there's a whole lot of illegal movement, but there's also a way to begin to deal with the reason they're leaving in the first place."

It was Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson who asked Biden what he was doing to cut down on the flood of illegal aliens arriving daily.

He pointed out governments already have been using their own National Guard resources to battle the problem.

Vice President Kamala Harris, at the meeting, did not mention her efforts. She was appointed by Biden a year ago to handle the crisis, and has made trips to Central America, but only visited near the border itself one time.

The Biden agenda, however, has been panned by critics who point out that it essentially involves making Central America just like the United States, regarding social programs, eliminating corruption, boosting democratic governance, respecting human and labor rights, and more.

The Customs and Border Protection data dated just two weeks ago said there 178,840 migrant encounters in December, surge upward from November, which was higher than October.

A year ago, there were fewer than 74,000 such encounters in December.

Multiple reports have confirmed how the Biden administration has proposed spending billions of dollars on illegal aliens, for cash payments, all of which "represent an enormous inducement to illegal immigration," according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

"We estimate that 78% of illegal immigrants with children have income low enough to receive cash payments averaging $5,300 per family, or about $2,600 per child next year. To place these numbers in perspective, the median income in the current top illegal immigrant-sending countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador is $3,000 to $4,000 a year. The cash payment we are offering to virtually anyone who arrives with a child, whether they work in the United States or not, is roughly equal to — or in some cases exceeds — what migrants could earn in their home countries in one year," the center reported.

At one point, it was reported Biden was advocating for extraordinary $450,000 cash payments to illegal aliens who were separated at the border.

