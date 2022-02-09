Biden's home state tells him to shove it, says no more masks

The governor of Delaware is letting the state's indoor mask mandate expire, rejecting the Biden administration's recommendation that schools continue to require universal masking.
Democratic Gov. John Carney, executive of President Joe Biden's home state, modified Delaware's coronavirus state of emergency order on Monday.
A mask mandate for indoor settings will expire on Feb. 11, and mask mandates for public schools will end on Mar. 31.
Advertisement - story continues below
"We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," explained Carney, according to U.S. News.
Carney is keeping the school mandate in place longer to give school districts the chance to make their own policies.
TRENDING: LeBron James nominated for humiliating 'award' after his attempt to break into Hollywood
White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the president still supports school mask mandates in a Tuesday briefing.
"Jen Psaki says it “remains” Biden’s recommendation that schools should force 2-year-olds to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/4JKBkfiWgX"
— Republican Women of Mercer County 💪 (@RWOMC) February 8, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Several blue and purple states have moved to roll back mask mandates since the start of February. The Virginia Senate approved an amendment to a law that would recognize parents' rights to send their children to school without a mask on Tuesday.
Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin hailed the wave of states moving to repeal mandates in a statement.
“In the last week, we have seen Democrat-led states like Oregon, Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware move away from universal mask mandates in schools. I am pleased that there is bipartisan support for doing the same in Virginia,” said Youngkin in a statement to ABC 8 News.
“This shows that when we work across the aisle, we put Virginians first. I look forward to signing this bill when it comes to my desk.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Virginia's repeal of school mask mandates was broadly bipartisan, passing the Democrat-majority state senate in a 29-9 vote.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, also announced that the state's school mask mandate would expire on Monday, Feb. 28.
California modified its indoor mask mandate to end on Feb. 15.
More Americans have died of the coronavirus during Biden's tenure than that of his predecessor, with the Democrat failing to deliver on a campaign promise to "shut down the virus."
Advertisement - story continues below
I'm not going to shut down the country.
I'm not going to shut down the economy.
I'm going to shut down the virus.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020
Biden has consistently advocated for mask mandates in schools -- and beyond -- since taking office.
Federal mask mandates remain in place in government buildings and in the military.
Advertisement - story continues below
The policies now place him at odds with governors and local officials of his own party.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]