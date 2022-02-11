Biden's Ivy League think tank profits from sale of vaccines

The University of Pennsylvania – which hosts Joe Biden's think tank as well as a top fact-check organization regularly used by social media to censor speech about COVID-19 – profits from the sale of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The National File reported the Ivy League institution, which directly funds the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, receives "milestone payments" from BioNTech corresponding to global sales.

That means Penn makes more money if more vaccines are sold

In addition, Penn receives payments every time the Biden administration's Food and Drug Administration approves a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Penn Biden Center is based in Washington, D.C., and has an office on the university campus.

Penn notably is protected from civil liability for any lawsuits claiming the vaccines caused bodily injury or death.

The university also is home to the pro-vaccine website FactCheck.org, a project of Penn's Annenberg Public Policy Center. The center says it receives funding from an endowment, grants and individual donations.

BioNTech signed a licensing agreement with Penn in 2018, prior to the pandemic ensuring the payouts if technology developed by its faculty ended up in new mRNA-based vaccines.

Joe Biden, who was working for Penn when the deal was made, received more than $900,000 in the two years before his 2020 run for president.

The National File noted that Penn's president, Amy Gutmann, is now Biden's nominee for ambassador to Germany.

An FDA panel last fall approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, even though health experts on the panel expressed concern about adverse effects and complained that they were given a "binary choice." The panel had to vote only to recommend or not recommend the vaccine for children in that age cohort, rather than recommending it only for high-risk children with serious underlying conditions, as some members suggested.

