Biden's warmongering: Cover for global tyrannical agenda?

The Biden administration and mainstream media have shifted their news focus from COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates to the threat of war with Russia over Ukraine. The U.S. has begun massive shipments of missiles and other military materiel into Ukraine and surrounding allies. Why is there such intense attention to an overseas conflict at this particular moment, given pressing economic and medical freedom issues facing Americans in this election year?

Recent interviews with courageous military whistleblowers, international attorneys, and retired military leadership outlined ominous connections between several major national and international converging events. Could these signal an orchestrated plan moving toward increasing totalitarian control over Americans and other Western democracies?

The "Russia, Russia, Russia" chorus from U.S. officials and media – not Ukrainian officials – spark the fire toward armed conflict in Ukraine. An overseas military action not only serves as a massive distraction from medical tyranny in the U.S., but more importantly provides legal "cover" for forced vaccination of all military members, as well as forced quarantine and compulsory vaccination of American civilians similar to the violent tyranny taking place in Australia and Austria. Even U.S. citizens trying to flee Ukraine are reportedly not able to enter Poland without proof of vaccination, although Poland has not mandated the COVID shot for the entire country.

Purging our military of anyone who has requested religious or medical exemption from the experimental COVID shots weakens our military readiness. COVID shots were mandated under an order issued by the secretary of defense, who is not legally authorized to require products still under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Meanwhile, other infectious disease threats are emerging. A hantavirus hemorrhagic fever broke out in China just prior to the Olympics, followed by the abrupt departure of President Vladimir Putin from China's opening ceremonies reportedly due to several of his security team becoming ill with this serious viral fever. Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Chinese virologist and now whistleblower about China's plans, presented evidence Feb. 12 of China's next biological warfare attack with hemorrhagic fevers.

Then came reports of two other hemorrhagic fever outbreaks: Marburg virus cases in West Africa and South Africa, and two Lassa fever cases in Britain. Is the Olympics being used as a "superspreader" event similar to the October 2019 Military Games in Wuhan, China, which might have started the global spread of COVID-19?

Marburg virus disease (MVD) can be spread through contact with infected people, African fruit bats or monkeys, a non-human primate carrier. The incubation period ranges from a few days up to a month. Recall the truck crash that occurred in Pennsylvania, spilling cages of about 100 monkeys. One woman helping capture the animals was exposed to monkey secretions, but apparently was not quarantined for observation, in spite of early symptoms. Why wasn't this person kept under observation for possible MVD? At the same time, those exposed to possible COVID-19 are forced to quarantine for 5-10 days, depending on vaccination status. The CDC appeared to have concern about this, based on invoking the Nov. 25, 2020, Marburg Prep Act this month.

Arizona's governor issued executive orders delegating unheard of emergency powers to the Arizona Department of Health, recently exposed in connection with several Arizona counties' Inter-Agency Agreements with the federal government to create government-run "quarantine facilities" with the power to take people by force, without due process, into quarantine. A similar process is underway in the state of New York.

Military and Border Patrol whistleblowers report a greater than 1,000% increase in "masked flights." These are private charters contracted by the Department of Homeland Security that originate from U.S. southern border airports and take planeloads of illegal migrants to facilities around cities across America – at taxpayer expense. Why is such a buildup of mostly military-age unvaccinated migrant males, in America illegally, taking place across America at the same time our own experienced military service members are being purged from the military for requesting a vaccine exemption?

At the same time, Americans are subjected to draconian efforts to stifle free speech through collusion of Big Tech, media, global corporations and government at all levels, exemplified by the Department of Homeland Security's recent designation of COVID and vaccine educational programs counter to the government narrative now being considered "misinformation" and a domestic terrorism threat.

The confluence of all these events should concern every thinking American. There are many unanswered questions, but "connecting the dots" creates a potentially chilling picture. Could all these events serve the globalist agenda of continuing the takeover of America's Constitution and our Bill of Rights?

What does this agenda mean for Americans? Are globalists planning to take control of YOUR life under cover of "protecting" you from a crisis they are creating?

Action steps Americans can take to help save our constitutional republic include:

File criminal complaints with your state attorney general.

Investigate the use of the surety bond process with public officials who are not following the rule of law and duty to serve the public.

Attend state legislature meetings and speak out.

Attend local school board, city council and board of supervisor meetings in your areas, and speak out against their dictatorial edicts that violate our U.S. and state constitutions.

Set up your "emergency preparedness" kit of supplies with medicines, supplements, medical records and other supplies you would need in event of any disaster such as hurricanes, winter storms, tornadoes or a new pandemic.

No one is coming to save us from tyranny. Each American must act locally using the legal tools available to us, and put a plan in place at home to protect our families.

