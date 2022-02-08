Black History Month: What the theme SHOULD be

It's Black History Month, and the theme for 2022 is Black Health and Wellness. As Fielding Graduate University explains in an information release: "The theme explores the legacy of Black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine and other ways of knowing (e.g., birth workers, doulas, midwives, naturopaths, herbalists, etc.) throughout the African diaspora. The 2022 theme considers activities, rituals, and initiatives accomplished by Black communities to foster health and wellness."

Pardon me, but in my humble opinion, there could not be a greater and more transpicuous example of a contradiction between words and action relevant to reality. Start first with the recognition of "herbalists," whom I always took to be the marijuana dealers operating out of the low-income housing developments and the cracks and crevices of every ghetto.

What about the "Health and Wellness" of the unborn children of these people who view identifying as being a crayon color as the summum bonum?

In the Korean War – 3,075 "black" men killed; in the Vietnam War – 7,243 "black" men died; in all wars since 1980 – 8,197 "black" men died. That's a total of 18,515 from Korea until the end of Bush's war.

Now take these facts into consideration: These statistics add up. Since 1973, more than 20 million unborn black babies have been killed in abortions. According to research by black pro-life advocate Walter Hoye, that amounts to about half of the American black population.

"Considering that the total current black American population is about 42,000,000, the 20,350,000 black American abortions are equal to 48.45% of the total black American population. If not for abortion, the total black American population would be approximately 62,350,000, or 48% greater than it is today," Hoye wrote in 2016.

But, I'm not done yet. Consider the following from my syndicated column, "The Sad Truth Many 'Blacks' Reject." Quoting the late Dr. Walter Williams, I wrote:

"Each year, roughly 7,000 (8,000 today) blacks are murdered. Ninety-four percent of the time, the murderer is another black person. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, between 1976 and 2011, there were 279,384 black murder victims. Using the 94 percent figure means that 262,621 were murdered by other blacks. Though blacks are 13 percent of the nation's population, they account for more than 50 percent of homicide victims. Nationally, black homicide victimization rate is six times that of whites, and in some cities, it's 22 times that of whites. Coupled with being most of the nation's homicide victims, blacks are most of the victims of violent personal crimes, such as assault and robbery."

I would argue if these people were remotely concerned about Health and Wellness, the theme would be "end the industrialized systematic extermination of our children." They would address the fact that it's safer to be in combat in a war zone than it is for a child in what should be the safest place in its life – the womb of his or her mother.

If the theme is Health and Wellness, shouldn't they be concerned about the increasing numbers of them suffering from mental illness? Proponents of this mental illness can spin it any way they want, but the idea of transgenderism is as much a mental illness as bulimia and anorexia. Sixteen percent of transgenders identify as a crayon color, and the number is growing. Gender dysphoria was recognized as a mental illness until a few years ago when the medical definition was changed to accommodate the sodomistic activists.

The theme should examine how long before this population group destroys itself through the abortion industrial complex, self-inflicted extermination vis-à-vis killing one another, drug abuse and the most reprobate forms of mental illness.

Add to the aforementioned the abandonment of a Christ-centered theology, which has been replaced with messages of hate, anger, immiseration and revisionist history, and you have many of their churches that are absent the message and teaching of Jesus Christ. In many of their inner-city churches, the message of salvation through Jesus Christ has been replaced or changed into something biblically unrecognizable.

The theme for this month-long festival of jeremiads, accusations and complaint should be on a proper family construct. Single-parent mothers should not be celebrated. The women should be taught that it is honorable not to have children out of wedlock. They should be taught to respect themselves as decent women. Young men should be taught that being a "babies' daddy" doesn't make one a man.

They should be reminded that in 1964 when the Civil Rights Act was signed, 87% of their self-identified demographic lived in married two-parent homes and 44% were business owners.

Combine the message I propose with the true message of Jesus Christ and you have a message worth promoting. It would truly be a life-changing message that would make a life-improved difference.

