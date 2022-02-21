A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BLM privilege and Jan. 6 Capitol riot shame

Miranda Devine: No one has doxxed the donors of bail money for far-left Kentucky shooter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2022 at 6:42pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- When prominent young far-left activist Quintez Brown was arrested last week for allegedly trying to assassinate a Jewish mayoral candidate in Kentucky, he was portrayed sympathetically by the media and immediately bailed out of jail by his Black Lives Matter comrades, who crowdfunded the $100,000 cost.

Brown, 21, had BLM privilege. A celebrated gun control advocate, anointed as a rising star by the Obama Foundation, he was an honored guest on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show. He was granted a biweekly opinion column in the Louisville Courier-Journal to spew boilerplate leftist, race-based, anti-cop sentiment.

And according to Andy Ngo, author of “Unmasked,” the definitive Antifa expose, Brown’s social media accounts show a disturbing allegiance to anti-Semitic causes, such as the Lion Of Judah Armed Forces, an armed black nationalist group that is linked to the virulently anti-Semitic Black Hebrew Israelites.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







