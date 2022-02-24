Boater falls into ocean, swims 5 hours to oil rig 'helped' by 'angel' seal

(SPUTNIK NEWS) – A boater from California who fell into the Santa Barbara Channel in the middle of the night earlier this month told reporters that he was preparing to die until a seal came to his rescue and pushed him to a nearby oil rig.
In an interview with ABC7, Scott Thompson said he accidentally fell overboard while on his boat several miles off the coast of Santa Barbara. His boat sped away and he was left alone in the water wearing only shorts and a T-shirt. There wasn't even moonlight to guide him, he said, adding that he noticed an oil rig and decided to swim towards it as the coast was too far away. As he swam, he suddenly heard a splash and felt something touch his leg.
"It was a medium-sized harbour seal. ...The seal would go underwater and he came up and nudged me like a dog comes up and nudges your leg," Thompson said, adding that he believed that was "an angel" who came to his rescue.
