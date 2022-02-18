Boy becomes world's youngest yoga instructor at age 9

THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

(UPI) – An Indian boy was awarded a Guinness World Record after becoming the globe's youngest certified yoga instructor at age 9 years, 220 days.

Reyansh Surani, who is from India and lives with his family in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said he started practicing yoga with his parents when he was 4 years old.

His journey to becoming an instructor began when he found out his parents were enrolling in the Anand Shekhar Yoga School's 200-hour yoga teacher's training course in Rishikesh, India.

Read the full story ›