Brandon Straka reveals harrowing story of 'egregious amount of harassment' from federal government

(THE BLAZE) – Brandon Straka's lone fight for truth, freedom, and his very life since his arrest began three weeks after he entered the U.S. Capitol on that oh-so-controversial day in January.
The narrative, driven by the Left and accepted by many on the Right, Straka says left him in anxiety-fueled isolation, with few allies, and blocked by media platforms unwilling to allow him the opportunity to tell his story. Until now.
Advertisement - story continues below
In Mark Levin's exclusive, "Brandon Straka's January 6 Story Reveal,' Brandon had the floor not only to provide Americans with the details and video evidence of what happened but to reveal what followed his arrest. Mark Levin pulled no punches and encouraged Straka to tell his story by asking direct and hard-hitting questions. Brandon delivered on every question, bringing to light what Mark describes as the "injustice in our courts."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]