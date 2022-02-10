A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Brandon Straka reveals harrowing story of 'egregious amount of harassment' from federal government

'I still believe America is worth fighting for'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2022 at 4:16pm
(THE BLAZE) – Brandon Straka's lone fight for truth, freedom, and his very life since his arrest began three weeks after he entered the U.S. Capitol on that oh-so-controversial day in January.

The narrative, driven by the Left and accepted by many on the Right, Straka says left him in anxiety-fueled isolation, with few allies, and blocked by media platforms unwilling to allow him the opportunity to tell his story. Until now.

In Mark Levin's exclusive, "Brandon Straka's January 6 Story Reveal,' Brandon had the floor not only to provide Americans with the details and video evidence of what happened but to reveal what followed his arrest. Mark Levin pulled no punches and encouraged Straka to tell his story by asking direct and hard-hitting questions. Brandon delivered on every question, bringing to light what Mark describes as the "injustice in our courts."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
