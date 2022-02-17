California: Only the vaxxed can work?

(ISSUES AND INSIGHTS) – It’s not law yet, but there is legislation in California that requires all workers, even independent contractors, to take the coronavirus vaccine. This deserves all of the outrage, scorn, and resistance that the liberty-minded in the state, and elsewhere, can muster.
But in California, where Democrats are accustomed to get nearly everything they want, that might not be enough.
“Long-awaited workplace coronavirus vaccine mandate legislation drops today,” Politico reported Last week. “The sweeping bill from Assembly member Buffy Wicks would apply to all employees and independent contractors, regardless of how big their employer is, and threatens penalties to noncompliant businesses.”
