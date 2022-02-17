A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page Money WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Canada begins freezing bank accounts for trucker donations

Trudeau executing extraordinary powers under Emergencies Act

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tells reporters in Ottawa on Feb. 17, 2022, that bank accounts of financial contributors to the trucker anti-vaccine-mandate protest have been frozen. (Video screenshot)

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tells reporters in Ottawa on Feb. 17, 2022, that bank accounts of financial contributors to the trucker anti-vaccine-mandate protest have been frozen. (Video screenshot)

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national emergency declaration, the Canadian government already has begun freezing the bank accounts of people who have helped financially support the truckers protesting the government's vaccine mandates.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Thursday in Ottawa that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the RCMP, has shared with banks "the names of both individuals and entities as well as crypto wallets."

"Accounts have been frozen and more accounts will be frozen," said Freeland, who is a governor of the globalist World Economic Forum.

In addition, she said "crowd-funding platforms and service payment providers have started the registration process with FINTRAC," the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, the intelligence unit that combats money laundering.

TRENDING: Ottawa police chief quits as Trudeau demands cops 'take the reins'

Along with freezing bank accounts, the unprecedented invoking of the Emergencies Act enables law Canadian enforcement to arrest protesters for obstructing roadways seize vehicles.

Bloomberg News explained that any bank, investment firm, credit union, loan company securities dealer, fundraising platform or payment and clearing service must freeze the account of someone who possesses or controls property of a person who's attending an "illegal protest" or providing supplies to demonstrators.

Then, after freezing the account, the regulations under the Emergencies Act require that the financial institution report the action to the RCMP. In addition, suspicious transactions must be reported to FINTRAC.

See Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirming the freezing of accounts at the news conference Thursday:

Should Canada freeze bank accounts for trucker donations?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Canada begins freezing bank accounts for trucker donations
'Flawed science': Johns Hopkins professor crushes 'political propaganda' out of CDC
Political spanking: San Fran voters recall 3 'woke' school-board members
Hidden camera: FDA exec says Biden will impose annual COVID shots on Americans
N.Y. Times: Hillary spy scandal too hard for our readers to understand
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×