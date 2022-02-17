Canada begins freezing bank accounts for trucker donations

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national emergency declaration, the Canadian government already has begun freezing the bank accounts of people who have helped financially support the truckers protesting the government's vaccine mandates.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Thursday in Ottawa that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the RCMP, has shared with banks "the names of both individuals and entities as well as crypto wallets."

"Accounts have been frozen and more accounts will be frozen," said Freeland, who is a governor of the globalist World Economic Forum.

In addition, she said "crowd-funding platforms and service payment providers have started the registration process with FINTRAC," the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, the intelligence unit that combats money laundering.

Along with freezing bank accounts, the unprecedented invoking of the Emergencies Act enables law Canadian enforcement to arrest protesters for obstructing roadways seize vehicles.

Bloomberg News explained that any bank, investment firm, credit union, loan company securities dealer, fundraising platform or payment and clearing service must freeze the account of someone who possesses or controls property of a person who's attending an "illegal protest" or providing supplies to demonstrators.

Then, after freezing the account, the regulations under the Emergencies Act require that the financial institution report the action to the RCMP. In addition, suspicious transactions must be reported to FINTRAC.

See Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirming the freezing of accounts at the news conference Thursday:

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland: "The names of both individuals and entities as well as crypto wallets have been shared by the RCMP with financial institutions and accounts have been frozen and more accounts will be frozen." pic.twitter.com/iA69DbRJl1 — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 17, 2022

