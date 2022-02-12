Canada-inspired New Zealand protesters brutalized by prime minister's jackboots

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Scenes of brutality emerged on social media on Thursday after police in New Zealand brutalized the anti-mandate “Freedom Convoy” protesters demonstrating against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s hardline COVID-19 policies.
A nude woman was dragged away from the crowd after she attempted to make her way through a line of police officers who pinned her to the ground, one of whom appeared to plant his knee on the back of her head as two other officers placed her in restraints.
Advertisement - story continues below
As reported by the Daily Mail, hundreds of trucks, cars, and motorcycles carrying thousands of people from across the country converged upon the nation’s capital of Wellington on Tuesday morning, inspired by the Freedom Convoy protests in Canada. Many brought Canadian flags with them, but Jacinda Ardern and her administration are communists. So, they brutalized the demonstrators.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]