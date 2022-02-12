A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
Valentine's Sale!
Health WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Canada-inspired New Zealand protesters brutalized by prime minister's jackboots

'Freedom convoy' demonstrating against hardline COVID policies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2022 at 3:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
New Zealand COVID protests Feb. 2022 (video screenshot)

New Zealand COVID protests Feb. 2022 (video screenshot)

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Scenes of brutality emerged on social media on Thursday after police in New Zealand brutalized the anti-mandate “Freedom Convoy” protesters demonstrating against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s hardline COVID-19 policies.

A nude woman was dragged away from the crowd after she attempted to make her way through a line of police officers who pinned her to the ground, one of whom appeared to plant his knee on the back of her head as two other officers placed her in restraints.

As reported by the Daily Mail, hundreds of trucks, cars, and motorcycles carrying thousands of people from across the country converged upon the nation’s capital of Wellington on Tuesday morning, inspired by the Freedom Convoy protests in Canada. Many brought Canadian flags with them, but Jacinda Ardern and her administration are communists. So, they brutalized the demonstrators.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







CIA has been secretly collecting data on Americans in bulk, senators say
Biden's COVID tests plan 'too little, too late'
Canadian judge rules police can forcibly remove truckers blocking bridge to U.S.
Canada-inspired New Zealand protesters brutalized by prime minister's jackboots
Severely backlogged IRS with 'limited resources' temporarily halts slew of tax-return notices
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×