Canada's banks lifting freeze on accounts, government getting sued

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – The Canadian government began lifting a freeze on more than 200 bank accounts linked to recent protests in the country, officials said on Tuesday, The Hill reported. They’re not lifting all of them but the banks might.

As many as 210 accounts holding nearly $8 million collectively were frozen under authorization from the nation’s Emergencies Act, which was invoked in an effort to quell protests against COVID-19 restrictions, Canadian Assistant Deputy Minister of Finance Isabelle Jacques told a parliamentary committee, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

But on Tuesday, federal officials told the committee the government was in the process of releasing the hold on most of the accounts, according to the CBC.

