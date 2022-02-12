A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Canadian judge rules police can forcibly remove truckers blocking bridge to U.S.

'The economic hardship that this occupation is having on international trade is not sustainable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2022 at 3:35pm
Ambassador Bridge blocked by trucker convoy Feb. 2022 (video screenshot)

(THE BLAZE) – A Canadian judge ruled in favor of the City of Windsor and some business groups calling for law enforcement to forcibly remove truckers that are blocking access to a bridge to the United States.

Officials argued that reduced traffic across the Ambassador Bridge has caused economic damage to both countries.

"The economic hardship that this occupation is having on international trade is not sustainable, and it must come to an end," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who noted that about one third of the trade between the two countries flows through the blocked bridge.

Canadian judge rules police can forcibly remove truckers blocking bridge to U.S.
