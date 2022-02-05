Carmaker says chip shortage will force it to halt or cut production at 8 plants

(FOX BUSINESS) – Difficulties in obtaining semiconductor chips will prompt Ford Motor to temporarily halt or scale back auto production at eight plants in North America, the company said Friday, according to reports.

The announcement by the major U.S. automaker – set to take effect next week – continued a series of supply-chain setbacks that have affected the nation’s economy in recent months.

Ford had warned Thursday that a lack of chip availability would likely hurt production in the company’s current financial quarter, Reuters reported.

